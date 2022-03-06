You can't spell “gas price” without “gasp.” And many drivers may be doing exactly that at the pump right now.
The national average price of gasoline went above $4.00 per gallon Sunday, based on AAA surveys. That average has jumped 29 cents since last Monday.
The Lyon County average price is lower than that, at $3.60 per gallon. That's a 19-cent increase from last Sunday, and 34 cents more than President's Day two weeks ago.
The Chase County average price has grown by 32 cents from last weekend to $3.70, while Greenwood County has gone up 27 cents to $3.56.
Elk County somehow has an average of $3.18, making it the lowest in Kansas. Kingman County west of Wichita is highest, at $3.87.
The Associated Press reported across the nation, the average retail price for a gallon of regular, self-service gasoline topped $4.00 per gallon Sunday for the first time since July 25, 2008.
The Russian attack on Ukraine led to the sudden spurt in prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil paused for the weekend at $115.70 per barrel, the highest price in 11 years.
Yet AAA reports so far, people are not driving less in response. U.S. gasoline demand is slightly higher, while domestic oil stocks are down 15% from last year.
