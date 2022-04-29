If someone calls you claiming to be from Evergy and talking about a refund, be suspicious.
The utility warned this week that several customers are receiving calls claiming they were overcharged on their bills. The catch is that the caller wants your credit card information to apply a refund.
“These calls are not from Evergy,” a statement said.
It's a new twist on an old scam where customers are asked to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay an overdue bill. Evergy never asks for such a thing.
If you receive a suspicious call, contact Evergy's Customer Contact Center. The number for the Emporia area is 800-383-1183.
Customer bills can be reviewed online at the Evergy website.
