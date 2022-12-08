One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint.
Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
“It allows us to better serve our clients, with the regional and national marketing that's involved,” broker Aaron Sewell said late Wednesday.
“We've been talking to RE/MAX for quite some time,” Williams said. “But the name in Emporia... was very important to keep... We didn't want that name to go away.”
Don Ek opened Ek Real Estate in 1965 on the site of the current Lyon County Courthouse. Williams says he bought the business on West Sixth Avenue in 2014. But as he did, RE/MAX had rules about agency names.
“You didn't normally get to keep your name,” Williams said. The old name RE/MAX Select “wasn't acceptable to us.”
That detail is now worked out. So Williams said customers can rest assured that RE/MAX Ek remains locally owned and operated, with no staff changes.
“It had to fit our way of doing business,” Williams said. “We're still the same company. We're still number one in the market.”
“It's business as normal, other than the addition at the front of our name,” Sewell added.
But now that name is connected with the world's largest real estate company. And that national brand name matters because RE/MAX Ek plans to open an office on Southwest 37th Street in Topeka.
“It should be open officially in about two weeks,” Sewell said. Williams said the public target date is New Year's Day.
“We had been operating a small satellite office out of Lyndon,” Sewell noted. 'We've had two agents in that market.”
Sewell will spend a lot of time in Topeka over the next year. He was inducted Wednesday as the 2023 President of the Sunflower Association of Realtors.
As with any change, the new name could be a challenge for the staff at first.
“After 22 years of being at that company, that will be awkward for me to learn to say,” Williams admitted. “But in a good way... I believe in the RE/MAX philosophy and the name and the commitment to customer service.”
Williams, Sewell and Jeff Kitselman are majority partners with RE/MAX Ek. Jan Utech is a minority partner. Sewell replaced Williams as the agency's broker two years ago.
