aaronsewell1.jpg

Aaron Sewell, broker at RE/MAX Real Estate, will be 2023 President of the Sunflower Association of Realtors.

 Courtesy FineKansasLiving;.com

One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint.

Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.

