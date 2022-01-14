After several weeks with little change, the price of gas is moving in the Emporia area. In the direction many drivers won't like.
AAA reported Friday that the average price of regular unleaded in Lyon County was $2.99 a gallon. It had been stuck around $2.97 in recent weeks.
Chase and Greenwood Counties had an average price of $2.97. That's one cent below the statewide average.
While driving tends to drop during winter, AAA reports crude oil prices remain high. West Texas Intermediate closed Thursday at $82.12 a barrel.
Baker Hughes reported Thursday, January 7 that 588 oil rigs are operating across the U.S. That number is up 228 from a year ago.
Independent Oil and Gas Service counts 43 operating rigs in Kansas, up from 13 in January 2021.
