The long-time executive director of Hetlinger Developmental Services is retiring.
The agency announced Friday morning that Trudy Hutchinson will leave at the end of the year, with Jill Burton succeeding her. A statement said staff members were informed of the change Thursday.
“It’s been my personal blessing to work with these amazing participants, their families, our staff and volunteers at Hetlinger,” Hutchinson said in the statement.
Hutchinson has served at Hetlinger for 44 years. She led the agency through a major renovation in the 1990s, including a repurposing as a state-licensed Community Service Provider.
Hutchinson also oversaw a capital campaign in 2012 which raised $2.7 million. Her current idea is an indoor garden and nursery which should open next year.
Burton's background is in nonprofit management. She's served as senior director of operations at Camp Wood YMCA in Chase County, as well as doing development work for the Emporia State University Foundation.
“Thanks to the concern and vision of many some 60 years ago, those with developmental challenges have an opportunity through Hetlinger to experience a full life, engaged in meaningful work and activities,” Burton said.
Hetlinger board president Roberta Swanson said Hutchinson considered retirement several years ago, but stayed with the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hutchinson's role will switch to transition director until she officially leaves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.