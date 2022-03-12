It’s tempting to refer to Emporia as Rob Gilligan’s island. He’s spent all 44 years of his life in Lyon County.
Now, the former mayor and current city commissioner is preparing to move to southeast Missouri. The opportunity was too perfect a fit.
“I already had a previous knowledge of Cape Girardeau because of the partnership work that we’ve done with the Center on Rural Innovation,” Gilligan said Friday.
Gilligan was named the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday. His first day there will be Monday, April 11.
Gilligan has been associated with the Emporia Area Chamber for the past two years, as director of Ignite Emporia. He’ll walk into something similar in his next job.
“They have an organization called Codefi,” he explained. “They support and encourage tech-focused business start-ups, and have had some really neat successes.”
Gilligan said Cape Girardeau is similar to Emporia in other ways. It’s a college town, with Southeast Missouri State University. But it’s a larger population, with about 40,000 people in the city and around 80,000 in its county.
The big connection came with both Emporia and Cape Girardeau being part of the Rural Innovation Network, with 25 cities promoting workforce development in ecosystem strategies.
“I became familiar with the people there and the work that they were doing,” Gilligan said. “When the search committee said we have an opportunity in Cape Girardeau, I said: I’m kind of familiar with Cape and the things that they’re doing. It opened that door.”
While he’s a native Emporian, including several years working at The Gazette, Gilligan had been widening his worldview in recent years.
His LinkedIn profile shows the Emporia High School and Emporia State University graduate is finalizing a master’s degree in public administration at the University of North Carolina.
Gilligan’s move means he will submit his resignation to the City Commission next week effective Wednesday, April 6. It will be the second resignation in five months, after the early departure of Jon Geitz before the November election.
Filling the upcoming vacancy should be a process similar to the last one. The city will accept applications to replace Gilligan for 15 days, then the commission will choose a successor.
Gilligan’s Emporia City Commission term expires at the end of next year. After 11 years in city government, he has no plans to run for office in Cape Girardeau.
“I’m really excited to be able to focus on my one job,” Gilligan said. “Hopefully, my experience and history... can give me some credibility and some common language to engage with.”
Gilligan was in the early steps of applying in Cape Girardeau when he gave the mayor’s “State of the City” speech in the first week of January. It now may stand as his farewell address to his hometown.
“Emporia is poised – it’s such a great place for some growth and success in our business sector and our retail sector,” he said.
In other words, Gilligan is confident that his birthplace will be in “very good, capable hands” as he moves to Missouri.
“If you’re going to take a leap and try something new, now seems as good a time as any to give it a go,” Gilligan said.
