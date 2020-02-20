In collaboration with the City of Emporia, Newman Regional Health announces a new lactation space located inside White Auditorium, a 5,000 seat multi-purpose arena. Built specifically to provide a private space for nursing mothers, the new lactation space is now open and available for use.
“I’d like to give a special thanks to Kevin Hanlin and the White Auditorium staff for installing the room components, and former staff members Shelly Kelley and Clara Corn for their work in acquiring necessary funding,” says Jeff Lynch, Community Development Coordinator for the City of Emporia. The lactation space measures 5 feet by 8 feet and is easily accessible on the main level of White Auditorium.
In addition to the City of Emporia and Newman Regional Health, the space was made possible with contributions from United Way of the Flint Hills, Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition, Inc., and Guion’s Showcase Furniture & Appliances. The Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Kansans by working collaboratively to promote, protect and support breastfeeding. For more information about the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition, visit www.ksbreastfeeding.org.
“I am excited we had the opportunity to work with the City of Emporia on this project,” said Heather Aylward, Director of the Women’s Life Center at Newman Regional Health. “Breastfeeding should not cause a mother to stay home or alter her plans. While I completely support breastfeeding in public, it is wonderful for moms to have the option to get out of the public eye if that’s what makes them comfortable. Additionally, some babies won’t nurse in a loud area, making it critical to have a quiet, private area for feeding to be a success. I would love to see more lactation rooms in our community and invite others to reach out if there are spaces interested in how to begin that process.”
In the near future, Newman Regional Health hopes to partner with other local establishments to grow the number of private spaces available in the community for nursing mothers.
“As a lactation consultant, it makes me extremely proud that our community is providing support to breastfeeding mothers by creating and maintaining ways to encourage breastfeeding,” said Gina Slayden, RN, IBCLC at Newman Regional Health. “The numerous benefits of breastfeeding are not just limited to mother and baby. Breastfeeding benefits our entire community! I am so grateful to the City of Emporia, Newman Regional Health, Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition, and United Way of the Flint Hills for making the lactation room possible.”
