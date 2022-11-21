Could someone in northern Lyon County suddenly be a multi-millionaire?
The possibility exists because of Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The Kansas Lottery announced Sunday night that a single winning ticket was sold in northeast Kansas,
“The grand prize jackpot in the drawing was $92,900,000 for the annuity option or $47,309,601 for the cash option,” a statement from the lottery said.
The winning numbers are 7, 28, 62, 63. 64 and the Powerball 10.
The lottery defines “northeast Kansas” as a 20-county area stretching from the Nebraska line to Osage County, then west to Morris County. It also includes the northern half of Lyon County.
Unlike other states, the exact location where the winning ticket was sold is being kept quiet for now. The lottery explains that is for security reasons.
“Winners have the option to remain anonymous when claiming a prize,” the statement said.
The store will receive a bonus prize for selling the winning ticket.
This is the first Powerball grand prize in Kansas since 2012. The next drawing is Monday night for $20 million.
