One of Emporia's four entries remains in the running for the “Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.” The meatiest one.
Party Time Ham from Fanestil Meats received enough preliminary votes to reach the round of 16 in this year's “People's Choice Award” contest by the Kansas Manufacturing Council.
Party Time now is in a bracket tournament similar to high school football or college basketball. Its first-round foe is the SawHaul carrier, made by Gearhaul of Chanute.
The product receiving the most online votes at KansasCool.com by 5 p.m. Sunday will advance to the quarterfinals. People may vote once per day.
The overall winner for 2022 will be announced Wednesday, October 13.
“These 16 products are a great representation of the many items made in Kansas communities across the state, using a manufacturing process,” Council Executive Director Brandie McPherson said in an online statement.
Party Time is not the only food product to advance in the tournament. There's also Pat's Beef Jerky made in Liebenthal, artisan chocolate from Wichita's Cocoa Dulce and Peanut M&Ms produced in Topeka.
