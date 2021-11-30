A new President of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas may be chosen at the end of next week.
“We hope to make a decision,” Chairman Jon Geitz said Tuesday. But he noted there's no guarantee of it.
Geitz confirmed that finalists for the president's job have been interviewed. He would not say how many, but repeated an earlier number that “about 13” candidates applied for the job.
The RDA Board's next meeting is scheduled for Friday, Dec 10. Current President Kent Heermann plans to retire in early 2022.
