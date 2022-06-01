The Emporia City Commission offered partial matching funds toward a request from Emporia Main Street executive director Casey Woods for a tech accelator program, Wednesday afternoon.
Woods said Main Street needs $750,000 to match a possible grant from the Economic Development Administration. He asked the Lyon County Commission for the funding last month, but the county did not want to act without a funding partner.
Woods said the grand would help Emporia's effort to build and support tech jobs. He said the city and county have been known to support these types of things before.
"The crux of what we’re asking for today is consideration by the city to join in with other partners and support tech based entrepreneurs," he said.
Commissioner Jamie Sauder said he thinks it’s a very “intriguing” topic. He wanted clarification on whether some of the money would be used to hire professionals to help locate those entrepreneurs who may be interested in relocating.
Woods said part of the funds would be used to hire someone. He said the urgency is that the grant application is due before June 13.
Commission Susan Brinkman said she’s not opposed to funding as long as it’s contingent on the county also funding.
The commission also discussed items on its study session agenda.
Underground Utilities would like to relocate some water service lines and meters for some customers on Road G between US Highway 50 and Road 180. Customers are currently being serviced by a 2.5-inch waterline on the west side of their properties.
The line will be upgraded to a 12-inch waterline on the east side of Road G. Public Works director Dean Grant said the plan would be for property owners to pay for a plumber and then be reimbursed by the city.
The total cost of the project is $63,395. He said every property owner has indicated they are OK with that arrangement.
Grant also discussed a needed design for a railroad crossing at Neosho Street. The crossing is part of the transmission main from 12th Avenue to the Warren Way storage tank.
Grant said the line is needed to get water to the south side of the railroad tracks. The project would be completed in three phases for an estimated cost of $9.5 million, paid for through the State Revolving Loan Fund. The cost of design is $70,230.
Finance director Janet Harrouff said the budget process will include looking into revenue sources by fund, current fund balances and reserve requirements, personnel needs, revenue neutral rate and mill levies.
City manager Trey Cocking went over the city's purchasing policy and new communications manager Christine Johnson spoke to the commission about her plans to enhance the city's transparency.
