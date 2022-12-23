Ice-cold conditions can be more than some water lines can handle. An Emporia supermarket faced that Friday morning before dawn with a sprinkler.
“One head on our outside alcove” froze, said Gary Andrews, manager of Good's Cash Saver on West U.S. 50. “It was over to one side, away from most everything we do.”
An Emporia Fire Department crew was called to help make sure things didn't get out of control. The store staff was able to get the loose sprinkler shut down.
But the supermarket itself did not shut down. Not on the Friday of a holiday weekend.
“It was the best of a bad situation,” Andrews said. “We're waiting on a repair man... We're good to go.”
While outdoor alcoves could be a challenge, businesses who prepared should be safe from sprinkler surprises.
“As long as the building can stay insulated and heated, that's the best thing for it,” Battalion Chief Michael Nunley said. He described the damage to the store as minimal.
Below-zero weather is an acid test of how well water lines are protected. Some apartment complexes post signs urging residents to let their faucets drip overnight, to prevent freezing and breakage.
The American Red Cross suggests garage doors remain closed, if water supply lines run through them. Attics, basements and crawl spaces also should be well insulated.
As of Friday morning, there was no word of any Emporia city water mains breaking from the cold. The city had three breaks in a seven-day span in mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.