The date apparently is now set for interviews involving potential leaders of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas.
An agenda released Tuesday said the RDA will hold “executive sessions to discuss personnel” Wednesday evening at 5:15 p.m. at the Trusler Business Center.
Search committee chair John Geitz told The Gazette Monday that interviews were planned this week with possible replacements for retiring President Kent Heermann. But Geitz indicated no decision was likely for a couple of weeks.
No names of candidates have been disclosed.
The interviews will occur on the day Geitz officially leaves the Emporia City Commission. He's resigned effective Wednesday. It's not clear if that takes effect before or after the commission's Wednesday night meeting.
