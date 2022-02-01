The steel is going up at the Emporia Pavilions. But the completion date for new stores there is still a mystery.
“We don’t have a finish date on any of that yet,” Kory Krause, Director of Building and Neighborhood Development, said Tuesday. “Your guess is as good as mine right now.”
But drive by the area of West 24th Avenue and Industrial Road and you’ll probably notice something’s started. Work is underway on three buildings near Hobby Lobby.
“They’ll look like they’re connected,” Krause explained, “but each building will have its own structure.”
Shoppers driving into the complex will see Marshalls, Shoe Show and Ross stores from left to right, Krause said. But his office has yet to receive interior plans for the stores from developers.
A message left at the office of Emporia Land Development LLC Tuesday was not immediately returned.
The Emporia City Commission approved a forgivable loan last August, which was contingent on each new business opening for customers by Saturday, Oct. 1.
But Krause noted weather and supply chain issues could slow the work down. Another developer told The Gazette recently that soaring prices for steel and wood have delayed many projects.
