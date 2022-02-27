It's not exactly stealing from Wheeling. But Emporia Main Street is trying one of that West Virginia city's ideas to promote business growth.
“The Show of Hands is for any business starting up or undergoing a significant expansion of business in Lyon County,” Executive Director Casey Woods said Sunday.
It's a competition where entrepreneurs offer their ideas, then the community votes with its dollars for the ones it likes most.
Woods especially likes the fact that Show of Hands is a “pitch event” with public involvement. And the winner in Wheeling didn't get a check right away.
“You didn't get the funding until you started incurring business expenses,” Woods continued. “Thus, you were actually starting a business. It wasn't something that was theoretical.”
Woods learned about the Show of Hands competition in 2020, when Emporia Main Street was part of a study by the Brookings Institute in Washington. EMS was allowed to examine what Wheeling was doing, and Woods found it was “very successful.”
Emporia Main Street still is looking for the next entrepreneur for its incubator project. Woods said Show of Hands is different,
“The incubator process is a physical space at the Emporia Main Street office,” he explained. “There's no physical location that's tied to it.”
Woods added that several applications already have arrived for the first local Show of Hands. The deadline to submit one is Friday, March 25. The competition will take place Thursday April 7 at the Emporia Arts Center.
“We have monetary sponsors who are dedicating dollars above and beyond,” Woods said. Some local businesses may provide professional services as well.
Applications are available online at EmporiaMainStreet.com, by visiting the Small Business Development Center at Emporia State University or by contacting Rob Gilligan at Ignite Emporia.
