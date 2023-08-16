skate park check

Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director Becky Nurnberg reveals to Maddox Gutierrez and the community that a donor had given $250,000 for improvements to the Santa Fe Skateboard Park, on Oct. 20, 2021. 

 File photo

The Emporia City Commission approved a $500,000 contract with American Ramp Company to design and build a new skate park located in east Emporia, Wednesday afternoon. 

The contracted price includes a $250,000 anonymous donation made toward the skate park in honor of Maddox Gutierrez in Oct. 2021, after the Emporia teenager asked then-city manager Mark McAnarney to prioritze improvements to the skate park on South Avenue. 

