The Emporia City Commission approved a $500,000 contract with American Ramp Company to design and build a new skate park located in east Emporia, Wednesday afternoon.
The contracted price includes a $250,000 anonymous donation made toward the skate park in honor of Maddox Gutierrez in Oct. 2021, after the Emporia teenager asked then-city manager Mark McAnarney to prioritze improvements to the skate park on South Avenue.
The city would be funding the other $250,000.
Commissioner Becky Smith asked how long the project was projected to take.
Facilities director Kevin Hanlin said it was projected to take about 60 weeks.
"We're looking at about a year from now," he said.
Commissioner Danny Giefer asked for clarification about the scope of the project, and whether or not the funding includes lighting and a parking lot around the skate park.
Hanlin said the money would only go toward the skate park itself and lighting for it.
"Anything outside of the skate park itself is on us," said Commissioner Erren Harter.
City manager Trey Cocking said the Whittier Park master plan is currently being updated. He expected to be able to bring that information back to commissioners soon.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of agreement with Dynamic Discs for the creation of a disc golf superintendent position within the City of Emporia.
This comes on the heels of a $300,000 funding request by Dynamic Discs that aims to boost the maintenance and development of the city's disc golf courses, benefiting local players and visitors.
To sustain disc golf course enhancements, the city plans to allocate $100,000 annually from Transient Guest Tax revenue. Dynamic Discs will contribute $25,000 annually to the fund, starting in 2024.
Smith pointed out that the $100,000 per year allocation is not just for the disc golf superintendent salary, but also includes materials and other expenses. Cocking said it would also include the cost of benefits for the position.
The city also approved a $3,750 consulting fee to Grant Nordstrom of Western Consultants, related to the CDBG-CVR grant the city is applying for. The grant will provide aid to For-Profit Restauranters/Retailers that are under IRS classifications for S-Corp, Sole Proprietors, and LLC businesses. The grant does not require a funding match.
Assistant city manager Mark Detter said the city has already received about 30 letters of interest for the grant.
Mayor Susan Brinkman made it clear that her business would not be eligible for any grant monies that come through, due to her position on the city commission.
