Sunflower Staters are buying more than 4.4 million gallons of gas every day, a 15.5% decrease over 40 years ago. 

Authorities recommend filling the gas tank before a big storm hits. The price to do that in the Emporia area right now is relatively low.

A survey by AAA shows as of Tuesday, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Lyon County was $2.93 a gallon.

