Authorities recommend filling the gas tank before a big storm hits. The price to do that in the Emporia area right now is relatively low.
A survey by AAA shows as of Tuesday, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Lyon County was $2.93 a gallon.
That's above the state average, but down 36 cents from Thanksgiving Week. It's also down six cents from a check The Gazette made on Monday, December 20, 2021.
Yet head south to Greenwood County and the average price will be $2.70. The Chase County average Tuesday was $2.88, down a dime in the last year.
The average gas price across Kansas has fallen 52 cents in the last month. It stood Tuesday at $2.78, which is 21 cents lower than a year ago.
But diesel prices remain inflated. The statewide average Tuesday was $4.14 a gallon -= down 66 cents from Thanksgiving Week, but up 26% from last December. AAA does not report county-by-county diesel prices.
“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last Spring,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in an online analysis.
OilPrice.com showed futures climbing to around $76 in Tuesday afternoon trading.
