Many in the Emporia community expressed shock and sadness when Salsa St. Mexican Grill announced Monday it would be closing “within the next couple of weeks” via a post to social media.
But, while Salsa St. will be closing, the restaurant will soon reopen in the same location (1120 Commercial St.), with the same menu — and with a new name.
The restaurant, owned by Emporia natives Ann and Jay Diaz, and Diana and Omar Lopez, opened in 2017 to feature dishes like burritos, burrito bowls, soft shell tacos, fresh meats and vegetables served in a way similar to the popular chain restaurants like Chipotle.
The Diazes have decided to step away from the business, but the Lopez family will continue the business under a new name with the same food, plus with more additions.
“I am keeping the location, the food is going to be the same,” Diana Lopez said.
Lopez explained that the Diaz family is embarking on their own endeavor, which was a hard decision for everyone to let go.
“It was something we have been thinking out,” Lopez said. “My other partner was ready to go off and do his thing … it was sad for us.”
However, Lopez is excited for the restaurant’s name change and additional food and drink menu items.
“My sign is already being made; we are just waiting for some things to approve and look over,” she said.
Lopez said that there will be a Facebook post around the first week of January to announce the new name and menu items. However, between Dec. 12 and the time the post will be released, the restaurant will be closed to help the Diaz family prepare to leave.
“Don’t worry, the food everybody loves will be the same flavor and more,” she said. “So, hopefully we see [the customers back] in the store … We are still half the people who started Salsa St.”
Lopez has previous managerial experience in Osage City while her husband, Omar, had been a cook at various restaurants, dreaming of one day opening his own for as long as she had known him. Jay — who is Lopez’s brother — also worked with her for a while in Osage City.
“We have made the decision to close Salsa St. Mexican Grill within the next couple of weeks. We would like to invite those that have valid gift certificates to redeem them within that time,” the Facebook post read. “We would also like to take a moment to thank all of our customers over the past four years. Any amount of success that we have had is because of you!
“We are beyond thankful and grateful for the support that this community has given to our local small business. We hope you’ll stop in to see us before we close. We also want to wish the Lopez family (co-owners of Salsa St) well with their new endeavor at 1120 Commercial St. in the new year. Keep an eye out for what they have coming!”
Dec. 12 is the last day Salsa St. will be open, Lopez said.
She welcomes the community to stop by the restaurant to wish the Diaz family good luck before they leave. Salsa St. is open from noon - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday.
This might be a hot take, but I recently had Chipotle for the first time in a while, and babe, it was not better than Salsa's.
