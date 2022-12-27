The holiday weekend is being extended at one Emporia agency, because the staff has damage control to do.
“We've got water all over the place,” a staff member at Hetlinger Developmental Services said Tuesday morning.
Generally clear skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 33F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 11:21 pm
The office on South Commercial Street was closed all day because of what KVOE radio called a “line failure.”
An aide confirmed to The Gazette during the afternoon that Hetlinger will be closed for “participants” again Wednesday. Staff members are expected to report.
Hetlinger is not the only Emporia office to face water issues. CareArc closed its office on West 15th Avenue for a day in June when a water line ruptured and caused minor damage.
