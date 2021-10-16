Name: Travis Hitt
Age: 42
Occupation: Building Contractor/Entrepreneur
Why are you running for Emporia City Commission?
Emporia has always been my home. I just didn’t know it until I moved here to attend ESU. This is where I’ve been blessed to raise my family, build my business, and pursue my dreams. Emporia has been good to me and provided me with abundant opportunities. I’m running for Emporia City Commission to expand those opportunities and ensure that they are available for all who endeavor to seize them. I can’t guarantee we’ll always agree on the issues, or their solutions, but I will promise you that I will always respect you, hear you, and do my level best to advocate for you.
What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that would benefit your time on city commission should you be elected?
I’ve always had a thirst for knowledge, and a desire to understand how things work and why. That professional curiosity has led me to explore many areas of interest, and helped me develop a diverse skill set. That has also meant that at times i have worn many hats, and worked up and down the position ladder in many organizations. My time in building trades, retail sales, hospitality management, event services, property management, food service, and as a first out Firefighter/EMT here in Emporia have given me an incredible depth of knowledge, and unique insight into the struggles and triumphs we all face in our daily lives. I’ve walked in the same shoes as most of my fellow Emporians. I have seen both success and failure in my endeavors. And I always seek to learn lessons from both. As City Commissioner, I will adhere to principles of representative government. I will be be your voice and your advocate.
What are the most important issues facing the city of Emporia?
It’s hard to narrow down the many complex and interconnected issues. Some of the most important being housing, job creation/business development, antiquated infrastructure, and what I believe to be our biggest issue. Employee wages.
I’m a builder, and often think of things in pretty simple terms. Think about your home. A good roof protects you from the weather, and keeps your things safe and dry. The walls insulate you from wind and extreme weather. This is how I see the roll of city government. It’s not just our house, this is our home. We pay taxes and fees in exchange for comfort and security through effective city services. If you spend all your money on filling your home with fancy things, but neglected to maintain it, you won’t have nice things very long. As with any home. The foundation is the most crucial element. Upon a good foundation, you can build anything. The 300 full time employees who provide our services are our Foundation. For years we’ve neglected to fix our broken wage structure, and appropriately compensate these dedicated staff. This has had a disastrous impact on both our ability to retain qualified employees, and attract new talent. Our foundation is crumbling. If we don’t take drastic action to repair it, the whole house is gonna fall in.
What are your budget priorities for the city should you be elected?
I believe we need to tighten our belt a little, and direct funds towards fixing our wage problems. We need to ask each city dept. to look for ways to reduce costs without compromising services, and get serious about a wage remediation plan.
What goals do you have for the future of the city of Emporia?
I believe Emporia is on the verge a new era of growth. How we allocate resources to meet the challenges associated with that growth will require some new ideas and creativity. I believe i can bring those to the table. First and foremost, our growth must be balanced and represent all Emporians equally. I want to see us work to expand opportunities for all, welcome new neighbors, and be competitive in the labor market. I believe we need to be working to raise the median household income, raise housing standards, and enrich the lives of our citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.