A season of national patriotism is approaching. That means it's time to offer the names of military veterans for a one-of-a-kind local lottery.
“Get those Veterans Banners applications in,” Emporia Main Street Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz encouraged Wednesday. “We will be doing the drawing the first of July.”
Photos of about 260 veterans will line the streets of the founding city of Veterans Day. But so many people want their favorite veteran on display that it overwhelmed EMS for a while.
“We would have a line out the door,” Buchholz recalled. By the third year, “we had folks camping out overnight at the office for their spot in line. Folks were very adamant.... Family members would trade out. They'd do shifts.”
That “impressive dedication,” as Buchholz described it, led to something like what service personnel of the Vietnam era remember - a lottery.
While the Selective Service drew calendar dates for drafting young people, the EMS drawing on the Friday before Independence Day will be for veterans' names.
“Typically, we have a couple hundred applications each year,” Buchholz said.
It's not yet clear how many openings there will be for new banners this year. Banners are sponsored, and they can be renewed for four years at a time.
“A sponsorship is $200 for four years,” Buchholz explained. “That really is the cost of the banner and the bracketing system.” EMS does not impose an “upcharge” or other fee, she added.
People to be honored can be current military personnel, as well as veterans. Buchholz said there's no rule about the person being a resident of Emporia or Lyon County, but she says a “large majority” of the banners have local connections.
Sponsors of people who are selected will be contacted by EMS.
“We will get a photograph of the veteran, and we can finalize of what is going to be on their banner,” Buchholz said. A biography of each veteran will become part of the EMS Facebook page.
“It's pretty impactful to read some of those stories,' she added.
People who filed applications which were not selected in previous years should be contacted soon about whether they want to enter the lottery again. That way, Buchholz said, they won't need to apply again.
Emporia Main Street accepts Veterans Banners applications throughout the year. The online form is on the EMS website, or people can visit the office at 727 Commercial Street.
Buchholz indicated the deadline to submit applications is Thursday, June 30. The lottery the next day will be livestreamed on the EMS Facebook page.
