Gas prices may be declining around the country, but not in the Emporia area.
AAA's daily price check showed the average price of regular unleaded in Lyon County was a rounded $4.67 Monday. That's 17 cents higher than The Gazette's last check Tuesday, June 7.
Chase County's average stood at $4.70, which is 10 cents higher than three weeks ago. Greenwood County's average was $4.59, a three-cent increase.
Greenwood County's price matches the state average, which has been trending lower lately. The price across Kansas has slipped from $4.65 to $4.59 in the last week.
But diesel fuel across the state is slightly higher, at $5.37 a gallon. AAA does not publish county-by-county breakdowns on diesel.
It's not clear if the slow erosion is due to President Biden's recent proposal for a three-month federal gasoline tax holiday. Congress has yet to vote on it.
Crude oil prices have dropped recently, due to what a AAA analysis Monday called “fears of a potential global recession leading to less demand for oil.” But futures climbed Monday to nearly $110 a barrel.
