Healthier Lyon County will partner with Emporia Main Street for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the end of this week.
Vaccinations at all levels, including child vaccines, will be available Friday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Main Street office, 729 Commercial. Healthier Lyon County will provide $25 gift cards.
Appointments are encouraged, as walk-ins may have to wait in their vehicles until an opening occurs. To make an appointment, call 620-208-3218 or 620-794-1548. Email appointments can be made at jmiller@crosswindsks.org.
The clinic is in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
As of Friday, the KDHE estimated 59% of eligible Lyon County residents had full vaccinations against coronavirus. That places Lyon County 11th among Kansas counties.
