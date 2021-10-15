Experts from Wichita State University are presenting their annual economic outlook for Emporia Friday.
The presentation is part of a luncheon event at Flint Hills Technical College, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
A statement from WSU's Center for Economic Develop and Business Research promises “a combination of state and local experts” discussing business, industry, health care and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.