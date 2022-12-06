He coached debate teams for decades, helping teenagers make points. Now he’s ready to coach a new generation in the fine points of collectibles.
“We’ve collected for a very long time, so we decided it would be a very good opportunity,” S. William Bonnet said Sunday.
Bonnet and his wife Sheryl held what he called the “soft open” of their new business in downtown Emporia Friday. De Stijl: Art, Antiques, Vintage, Modern is located at 1117 ½ North Commercial Street.
He was known as Scott Bonnet when he taught debate, speech and “about every other thing you can possibly imagine” at Emporia High School. He retired from teaching after 34 years.
But even before entering the classroom, Bonnet was collecting. His family’s items now make up the bulk of his merchandise.
“I’ve done it before, but it’s been a very long time,” Bonnet said. “We did antique shows for decades,” traveling to large cities across the U.S. The Bonnets boast of a combined 94 years’ experience.
Bonnet said the opening weekend of his business was not bad.
“We got to meet some nice people,” he said, “and look forward to getting to know local collectors. And maybe helping people learn to collect.”
The store name is pronounced “style.” It’s a play on words in a couple of ways. For one thing, Bonnet offers classically stylish items such as Victorian furniture, decorative porcelain and Gucci purses.
“It’s also a reference to the first truly modernist art movement of the 20th century,” Bonnet explained. A Dutch artist and a furniture designer teamed to launch the “De Stijl” era in the 1910s.
The store offers works by “important artists” of the modern era, Bonnet added. He hopes eventually to offer modern works by Kansas artists as well.
Bonnet says it helps for newcomers to know veterans.
“Start by befriending experts, and by learning from good online sources and purchasing reference books that may relate to your areas of interest,” Bonnet said.
De Stijl is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bonnet noted the store includes a collection of Steuben crystal — with the emphasis on the second syllable “ben.”
“It’s actually Steuben County, New York. That’s where it formally is located,” Bonnet noted. “As long as you’re interested in it, I don’t care what you want to call it.”
