Gas prices in the Emporia area are soaring to heights that few drivers want to see.
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Chase County is now $4 per gallon, according to a AAA survey posted Monday.
Lyon County is slightly better, with an average price of $3.98. Greenwood County stands at $3.99.
The last time The Gazette posted a check of local gas prices was three weeks ago. On Sunday, April 17, Lyon County stood at $3.75 and Chase County at $3.77. But even then, a slight increase was underway.
The jump in three weeks indicates President Biden's decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve only had an immediate impact on prices.
AAA shows the average price across Kansas Monday was $3.95 a gallon, up 25 cents from a month ago. Diesel fuel has jumped to $5.30 per gallon, a 12.5% increase in a month.
The national average price Monday was $4.32 a gallon, only one cent under the AAA record set in mid-March.
An analysis by AAA explained demand for gas is up as warm-weather driving season arrives, while oil prices have jumped. Crude oil was in the $110 range before a drop Monday to around $102 per barrel.
