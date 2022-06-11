Sherry Harrison began her new job more than a week ago, but something bigger overrode that.
“Everything was about Unbound Gravel,” she said Wednesday. “I knew about Unbound, but I did not know the extent.”
Harrison is in a learning process right now, as the new director of Ignite Emporia. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced her hire Tuesday, after the fervor of the bicycle races and expo calmed down. She takes over for former director Rob Gilligan, who recently left Emporia for a job with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce in Missouri.
“Sherry brings a wealth of knowledge to our team, and I am confident you will see her as a valuable addition to our staff,” said Jeanine McKenna, President/CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is evidence that we are committed to implementing a successful Ignite Emporia plan.”
Harrison brings experience with government grant applications to her new job, based on work in western states. And since her background also includes real estate development, she senses a local need in that area. According to the chamber, Harrison has “significant experience with commercial and residential real estate development, as well as general corporate transactions.” Harrison completed an internship with Beverly Browning, a nationally known grant writer and capacity building expert, in 2009, and since that time, she has worked with two large counties writing grant applications, managing federal grant projects, and community development.
Here, Harrison will be tasked with continuing the work of implementing Ignite Emporia’s five-year strategic plan, tackling issues of workforce development; housing development and revitalization; business retention; and community development and marketing.
“Absolutely, we need housing development — without a doubt,” Harrison said. “That’s probably what I consider to be the most critical issue that I’ll be facing.”
Another priority for Harrison is child care. She says construction crews coming to Emporia in the next year will need it for their families.
“It’s my job to carry out the initiatives that have already been established,” Harrison said. “I’ve been doing a lot of research, getting to know what has been done and where we’re at.”
Harrison’s life has decelerated from a large-city atmosphere of glamour and glitz.
She lived in Las Vegas for many years, then went to central Nevada where she and her family had an alfalfa farm. Harrison came to the Emporia area about a year ago to be closer to her son and his family living in Ottawa.
“We were making so many trips to Ottawa, we decided we might as well live in Kansas,” Harrison said. “There are so many good things here.”
Much of Harrison’s time these days is spent in meetings. They include trips around the city asking business owners about their “wants and needs” so she can help them. She said she’s encountered no surprises so far.
“Ask me in two weeks,” she said with a laugh. “The reception has been wonderful. I love it here.”
