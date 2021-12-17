The Emporia Gazette
Another downtown transformation is underway Friday morning.
Crews from Lore Hageman Construction and Coffelt Sign Company are busy pulling down the paneling and aluminum framing covering the original brick at Designs By Sharon, 703 Commercial St.
Owner Sharon Ewing said the paneling was installed in the 1970s. Check Saturday’s issue of The Gazette for more photos and details on this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.