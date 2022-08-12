More of the Emporia area is in a drought, but that could change early next week.
The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday indicated 84% of Lyon County is in a “moderate drought,” up from 79% last week.
So are all of Chase and Greenwood Counties. Only northern Lyon County escaped the drought designation, by being “abnormally dry.”
A moderate drought means “wheat and grasses are drought stressed; hay demand increases,” the Drought.gov website says.
The risk of fire also goes up. Lyon County crews were called to a 40-acre grass fire Thursday along Road 110. No injuries were reported.
The chances are growing for rain early next week. The National Weather Service now has a slight chance Monday afternoon, then a 50% chance throughout Tuesday.
Emporia Municipal Airport showed 59 degrees Friday morning, after an official low of 60 Thursday. Cottonwood Falls dropped to 55 Thursday for its chilliest start in more than two months.
Highs should be in the 100-degree range Saturday through Monday. Then the rain will cool things down, with afternoons in the eighties at mid-week next week.
