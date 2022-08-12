Drought map - 8.12.22

Brown areas of this map show "moderate drought" this week. Yellow in northern Lyon County is an "abnormally dry" area.

 Courtesy Drought.gov

More of the Emporia area is in a drought, but that could change early next week.

The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday indicated 84% of Lyon County is in a “moderate drought,” up from 79% last week.

