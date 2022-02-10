Emporia Main Street has a program that sorts out promising business ideas from potentially painful ones. But for the moment, a potential promised land for the best ones sits empty.
“Although we’ve had interest from a number of different groups, we haven’t had somebody that has completed the entire process for consideration,” executive director Casey Woods said.
The acceptance process for entering Main Street’s Incubator Space can seem a bit like filling out your own tax returns. There’s plenty of paperwork to complete first.
“Business plan information, cash flow projections, the more detailed questions about scalability of the business and business impact,” Woods explained.
In other words, applicants need a written business plan. And as some ministers like to say, those who fail to plan are planning to fail.
“You’re asking for trouble,” Woods agreed.
“We’ve had some interesting ideas presented to us,” he added. “But ideas are just ideas until there’s additional homework that’s done on the entrepreneur’s part.”
After all that work is completed, the Main Street Board of Directors and a Business Enhancement Committee will consider it. Then the prospective business owner will be able to make a pitch along the lines of the TV series “Shark Tank.”
Trox Gallery and Gifts was the first business accepted into the Incubator Space in March 2020. It’s done so well that it moved to a new location down Commercial Street last October, sharing space with Gravel City Roasters.
The question now is who moves in next — located alongside Emporia Main Street’s offices on Commercial Street.
“We’ve had some entrepreneurs inquire about that. Actually, we had an inquiry last night,” Woods said Tuesday.
The right business will receive six months of free rent, then six months of discounted rent along with other incentives.
Woods’s office is willing to help people create a business plan, in conjunction with the Small Business Development Center at Emporia State University.
“The Incubator Space is there to accelerate that process, get people started off on the right foot,” Woods said.
Aspiring entrepreneurs can apply online on the incubator page at EmporiaMainStreet.com. They also can call the office at 620-340.6430.
