More details became known about Evergy's new Emporia Service Center, as ground was broken for it Tuesday.
The building and grounds at 683 Road 180 will occupy 20 acres near the Emporia turnpike interchange. The building itself will cover 55,000 square feet.
“Having all the materials, vehicles and employees at one site will improve communication, coordination and outage response times for the community,” a statement from the utility said.
Corporate vice president Bruce Akin said the new location will have “everything needed for outage response in one place “
The complex will include a service yard for Evergy vehicles. While the goal is improved customer service, a company spokesperson told The Gazette in early April that customers will not pay bills there.
The cost of the center was not disclosed. A spokesperson for the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce said it was not part of Tuesday's ceremony.
Evergy hopes the new center will be finished in the spring of next year, with local employees moving in during the summer.
Evergy's current central Emporia office is at 220 Mechanic Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.