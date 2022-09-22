A big day is marked on Dan Smoots’s calendar.
“October 28 is when we hope to open,” Smoots said recently. “We’re pretty excited about it.”
That will be a festive Friday for Fanestil Meats, as it officially moves into its new headquarters on U.S. 50 west of Emporia.
Rain in recent months may have slowed down the process of building a processing facility and warehouse on the site of Fanestil's retail store. When Smoots talked with The Gazette in April, he hoped to be open by now.
But Smoots is used to being patient. He’s wanted to move away from the current Fanestil location on South K-99 since 1998, because it’s located in a floodplain.
Smoots has a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, beginning next year. He’s said it might be used to begin demolition on the current location.
