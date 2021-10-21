Emporia Main Street has an idea with lofty intentions. And the executive director says plenty of people share the vision for loft living.
“We still see really solid demand for that sort of living environment within the area,” Casey Woods said.
The Emporia City Commission bought into that vision Wednesday night, by approving the creation of a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) in the 700 block of Commercial Street. Now developers will apply to the state for grant money.
“We'll send the completed applications to the Lieutenant Governor's office,” Woods said in an interview before the commission's public hearing and vote.
David Toland must certify that the district is in a downtown area, be in a building that is at least 25 years old and include upper-story housing, Woods said.
“It's a brand new incentive,” Woods noted. The RHID grant program was expanded by the Kansas Legislature in July to include central business districts.
“Emporia, to my knowledge, will be the first community in the state to take advantage of this,” Woods said. Mayor Rob Gilligan said the city already has three other RHIDs in different areas.
The Kansas Department of Commerce website explains that an RHID grant “captures the incremental increase in real property taxes created by a housing development project for up to 25 years.”
Emporia is considered “rural” under the program because it has fewer than 40,000 people in a county with fewer than 80,000 residents.
Woods calls the new district the Baldwin Motor Company project, after the business which once occupied 714-718 Commercial. He also calls it a good project for Emporia taxpayers.
“We're utilizing preexisting infrastructure,” Woods said. “We don't have to build new streets or water or sewer.”
City special projects coordinator Jim Witt told the commission that the developers want to create one three-bedroom unit, four two-bedroom units, three one-bedroom units and two studio units. Woods said more could follow.
“We have several other property owners that have expressed interest,” Woods said. “They're looking closely at this particular program.”
Woods added that the owners, 700 Block LLC, also want to rehabilitate three first-floor storefronts, while adding climate-controlled storage space in the basement.
Gravel City Adventure & Supply Company currently sits at 716 Commercial. Woods said it will remain there during the renovations. The storefronts on either side of it are vacant.
