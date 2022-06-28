The Emporia Gazette
The city of Emporia has selected a new manager for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
According to a written release, John O’Bryan Jr. was hired into the position. He began in his new role on Monday.
O’Bryan is a veteran of wastewater management, who “brings valuable years of experience in operations, safety, and maintenance.”
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in my new capacity as the manager for the Wastewater Treatment Plant, contributing to the safety of the local water,” he said.
O’Bryan shares his excitement for the opportunity to express his knowledge from the University of Kansas Water and Wastewater Operator School. In his new role, O’Bryan will be responsible for procedures and safety guidelines at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. He will also oversee functions of the plant’s overall operations.
To learn more about the Wastewater Treatment Plant visit the City of Emporia’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.