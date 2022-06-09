The project known as “E3” picked up a big W Thursday. As in a win.
The Lyon County Commission voted unanimously to commit $375,000 to Emporia Main Street's “Evolve the Entrepreneur Ecosystem” tech accelerator program. The money is contingent on EMS receiving a federal grant.
EMS Executive Director Casey Woods asked the commission in early May for a $750,000 commitment. Chair Rollie Martin told The Gazette at the time that it was a large request for an unbudgeted item.
“Lyon County didn't need to support the whole matching grant part,” Martin said after Thursday's meeting.
Instead, Thursday's vote makes the commitment a city-county partnership. The Emporia City Commission approved its own $375,000 involvement last week.
“When the city came in with 375, we decided to go ahead and put in our part,” Martin said.
Martin added that he presumes Woods went to the city on his own after noticing hesitance from the county. Woods told The Gazette in May that a city commitment was not his original plan.
Like the city, the county will use American Rescue Plan Act money for its part of the commitment.
“We haven't used very much yet,” Martin noted. Lyon County is receiving more than $6.4 million from the Biden administration.
Woods has said his deadline to submit paperwork for E3 to the federal Economic Development Administration is Monday.
Thursday's meeting took a sober tone when a proposal was made to improve safety at the scene of a deadly bicycle-pickup collision.
During the public comment period, Seth Davis suggested two stop signs be installed on Road F at Road 190. Colorado cyclist Gregory Bachman died last Friday after troopers say he entered the intersection from Road F
“We turned it over to our safety committee in the county,” Martin said. It will review state and federal traffic rules for rural roads.
Davis said it was the second deadly collision at that intersection. A check of Gazette archives found no record of the other one.
In other business Thursday based on unapproved minutes, the Lyon County Commission:
- approved a $160,000 addition to the ammonia at the Rural Water District Three pump house. Martin said the district had become “out of compliance” with state rules concerning chlorine. District leaders asked commissioners for close to $190,000.
- accepted a bid from ESB Financial to do business with the county through June 2026. Three other banks submitted bids.
- received a $400,000 budget request from Newman Regional Health. Martin said no budget decisions are likely before August or September, because there's “still time for... fuel prices to go up.”
