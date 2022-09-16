Casey Woods says he was not surprised by the news of layoffs at Emporia State University.
“Their funding model has changed,” the executive director of Emporia Main Street explained Friday. “ESU used to receive two-thirds of their funding from the state. That’s dropped to one-third.“
The “town” side of Emporia mobilized Friday to encourage employees on the “gown” side, after ESU swiftly put its “workforce management” plan into effect with the first layoff meetings.
“We have been working with the City of Emporia and the Regional Development Association,” said Jeanine McKenna, President of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce. “All of us have been talking, reaching out to see what we can do.”
ESU is expected to reduce its workforce by seven percent, including tenured faculty members. The RDA’s 2022 annual report estimated the university has 745 employees. That would compute to about 50 layoffs.
“Anyone who would like to continue living in the community... they can contact us, and we will sit down and work with them...talk about their skill sets,” McKenna said.
McKenna also has contacted KansasWorks, which is on standby for a possible job fair in Emporia. But the Chamber is trying to be balanced.
“We also want to be supportive and help the university, so that they are here in another 100 years,” McKenna said. “We don’t know what their plan is to move forward.”
It’s too early to tell how ESU’s terminations will affect the local unemployment rate.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County had a 2.8% jobless rate in August. That was down from 3.4% in July and computes to 472 workers without jobs.
“There are plenty of opportunities here, and excellent opportunities available,” McKenna said.
For instance, Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods said last week that Simmons Pet Food’s dream of adding 177 jobs is making it hard for him to find road workers. Simmons is the area’s largest employer now, at 1,400 employees.
“We have had people in the past that worked within the sciences department, that have gone and worked for several of our pet food companies in their labs,” McKenna said.
But Casey Woods called the ESU cutbacks “a different type of job loss” compared with industrial reductions.
“Emporia State has probably taken a more active approach to addressing budgetary shortfalls,” he added, compared with other Kansas Regents institutions.
“When you have a decrease in funding from the state, you have to offset that with growing student populations and other sorts of outside incentives,” Woods continued.
Woods said there’s not much EMS can do to help terminated workers. But his office his ready to offer support where it can.
“Moving forward, the important things to focus on are student growth and retention of students on campus,” Woods said.
Woods promoted a step in that direction during the spring of this year. He persuaded the Emporia City Commission and Lyon County Commission to commit $750,000 to the “E3” tech accelerator program. It’s designed to keep technology jobs and students in the Emporia area.
But that money will be used only if EMS receives a matching federal grant. That’s still in progress, and it’s not a sure thing.
“I believe we have a call-in... next week,” Woods said. “But these are highly competitive applications. There are people from all over the United States who are applying... We hope to hear soon.”
Woods believes both ESU and Flint Hills Technical College could benefit from their own Economic Development Administration grants.
“Grants... can help stabilize and grow different departments, which aid in retaining and growing staff,” Woods said. “We’ve got to keep working toward solutions and toward growth. But that’s rarely easy.”
McKenna is taking the historical view when it comes to this week’s actions at ESU. She noted Emporia has faced economic jolts before.
“Tyson discontinued the slaughter operations in the early 2000s,” she recalled. “Hostess went bankrupt and closed down,” moves which occurred 10 years ago this fall.
“Both of those companies are there in our community and are stronger than ever,” McKenna added. “We are a resilient community.”.
