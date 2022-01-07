The place once called “the most trusted name in savings” is maintaining trust with United Way of the Flint Hills.
The Capitol Federal Foundation revealed Friday that it will give $6,000 to the local United Way campaign. That's in addition to $2,207.90 pledged by local branch employees.
“In the smaller communities... because they don't have as many employees... we like to give a little extra to help,” Anya Leonard with the Capitol Federal Foundation said from Topeka.
That will be a lift to local campaign directors, who didn't know Capitol Federal had made the donation announcement.
“Cap Fed has been a great partner for us for years,” executive committee member Mickey Edwards said. “I'm not surprised to hear that.”
Capitol Federal is the underwriting sponsor of local United Way campaign events, Edwards added.
Leonard said this year's donation is within $10 of how much the foundation gave last year.
Edwards did not have detailed numbers, but she said the campaign is “on track” to meet its goal of $475,000. In early December, it was at the one-fourth mark in commitments.
“We have definitely far beyond that,” Edwards said.
The next big event for United Way of the Flint Hills is what Edwards calls a “fun one for us.” A radio auction scheduled for the week of February 28-March 4 could bring in $5,000.
Edwards also said no date has been set for the campaign's closing celebration.
