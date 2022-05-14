The price of gasoline and diesel fuel is high enough. But what if a company pulls a pricing trick on top of that?
Lyon County farmer Warren Van Gundy thinks that’s what MFA Oil did to him Wednesday at its station in west Emporia. He calls it price gouging.
“There’s something wrong there,” Van Gundy said. “That much difference in price?”
To explain the difference, it helps to know that in the eyes of the law, there are two types of diesel fuel.
“Clear diesel” used to power heavy trucks is subject to a 26-cent per-gallon “Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax” (HVUT).
“Red diesel,” which is used in farm equipment, is exempt from that tax, Van Gundy explained. He said a red dye is added to the fuel to tell the two apart.
Van Gundy thus concludes that red diesel should be 26 cents cheaper than clear diesel. But he said it’s not that way at MFA.
“Guys are charging for clear diesel fuel only five cents more than farm red fuel,” he said.
Van Gundy paid $5.04 a gallon Wednesday for red diesel at MFA. But another station “across the tracks” was selling it for $4.75.
“They delivered to my neighbor’s farm red fuel for $4.26 a gallon,” Van Gundy said.
Van Gundy said he talked to a Lyon County Commissioner about it this week. But the staff at MFA Oil said what they’re doing is not price gouging.
“Unfortunately, we have little control over the recent rise in fuel prices,” spokesman Adam Buckallew said Thursday in an email from central Missouri. He noted, as others have, that much depends on the price of crude oil
“The cost of oil accounts for more than half of the pump price, and more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline and diesel fuel,” Buckallew said.
A daily check by AAA shows the average price of diesel across Kansas Friday was $5.28 per gallon. That actually was down one penny from the day before.
While AAA does not break down the diesel numbers by county, the average price of regular unleaded gas in both Lyon and Chase Counties is now $4. Greenwood County is at a rounded $3.94.
It all leaves Van Gundy frustrated.
“The bigger the company gets, they just become less friendly,” he said. “It’s all about the dollar.”
But what about his specific complaint involving red and clear diesel?
“The price we advertise on the off-road fuel (red diesel) includes full sales tax because anyone can access the pumps,” Buckallew said.
If Van Gundy has an account with MFA showing a farm tax exemption and he pays with a Petro-Card 24 or “preferred customer” credit card, Buckallew said he will not wind up paying the full sales tax.
“The correct price will be reflected on their monthly statement,” Buckallew added.
In some cases, HVUT is not collected at the pump at all. Truckers must file federal Form 2290 each year to pay it.
Drivers can “claim suspension from the tax when a vehicle is expected to be used 5,000 miles or less (7,500 miles or less for agricultural vehicles) during the period,” the Internal Revenue Service web section about Form 2290 says.
“The farmer is probably just unaware of what he needs to do to avoid paying the sales tax on red diesel,” Buckallew concluded.
But as Van Gundy begins to plant soybeans and harvest hay for this season, he knows what he used to do. And he’s prepared to do it again.
“It’s illegal to use red fuel in a vehicle that you drive down a road,” Van Gundy said. So he doesn’t plan any law-breaking. But:
“I need to get my old fuel tax license again from the state of Kansas,” he said. “I... buy clear fuel, and then I send my receipt into the state and get a refund of the tax.”
Kansas has a price-gouging law, as part of the anti-profiteering act. People who suspect gouging can call 800-432-2310 to request a complaint form, or visit InYourCornerKansas.org.
(0) comments
