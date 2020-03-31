Fanestil Meats is preparing to break ground on a 40,000-square foot processing plant in Emporia.
“It’s exciting news for Fanestil Meats,” Owner Dan Smoots said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
The value-added foot processing facility will attach to Fanestil’s existing 24,000-square foot warehouse and distribution center located at 4700 US Hwy. 50.
“It’s an $8.5 million project that we will be starting somewhere in the next 30 days,” Smoots said. “We are excited about finally being able to relocate from the [Cottonwood River]. It will probably take us 12 months to get it built. The timing of it looks good if we can get some drier weather this spring and summer.”
Fanestil owners Dan and Jan Smoots have been trying to relocate the processing plant, now located at 1542 S. Hwy. 99, for the better part of a decade due to its location within the flood plain. The facility experiences severe flooding.
The Smootses have been working to secure FEMA assistance to help with the relocation. In 2011, FEMA funding that had been awarded to relocate the plant and turn the land back into a green space was terminated due to a clerical error.
They have not been able to secure a FEMA grant for the project yet, but are still moving ahead with the project.
“If we are able to get a FEMA grant somewhere down the road, great,” Smoots said. “Then we can tear the old building down and go back to a green space. If we’re not, we’ll just use the old building for warehousing and it will provide an opportunity for us to store stuff in that we don’t have to have immediate access to.”
Smoots said he is looking forward to working with local contractors for the expansion as well — just like they did when they built the market and warehouse in 2014.
“We can’t wait to get started,” he said. “We can’t wait to get away from the floods that causes us a problem.”
Dan Smoots said the new processing plant will add a “tremendous” capacity to the company’s current production load. He said the plan is to eventually bring all employees to a day-shift operation as well, with an opportunity to expand further into a night-shift in the future.
The expansion comes on the heels of Fanestil’s takeover of the Wichita-based Flatland Foods Distributors earlier this month. The takeover allows Fanestil Meats to expand its presence in the market in the the region.
Smoots said now is the right time to begin work on the expansion, even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With grocery stores struggling to keep shelves stocked with products, Fanestil’s products are no different.
“Our business is really busy and really growing, even with what’s going on with the coronavirus,” he said. “We’re still working six days a week and we’re pretty well swamped.”
With the expansion, growth and added stress of producing during a pandemic, Smoots said Fanestil Meats staff is working hard and feeling the strain.
“They’re a little tired right now,” he said. “It’s not going to slow our team down at all. It’s the time for us to step up, and we’re excited to be able to do that.”
