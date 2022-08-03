Gas prices keep falling in the Emporia area. The question now is how long that will last.
AAA reported Wednesday that the average price of regular unleaded has dropped to $3.81 a gallon in Lyon County. The price has dipped 18 cents in the last nine days and 85 cents in the last 30 days.
Greenwood County's average now is $3.68, which is 26 cents lower than the beginning of last week.
But Chase County's price drop has slowed down a bit. The average Wednesday was $3.83, which is seven cents lower than The Gazette's last check Monday, July 25.
That slowdown could be a sign that the midsummer turnaround at the pump won't last. An analysis by AAA Monday noted demand for gas is starting to increase again, even if it's still below last summer.
Yet the price of crude oil was below $91 a barrel late Wednesday. Arab News reported that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to a further 100,000 barrels per day oil production hike in September.
Statewide, the average gas price stood at a rounded $3.80 Wednesday. It went down 22 cents last week, which tied Colorado for the biggest drop of any state.
But the Kansas average price is still 29% higher than it was a year ago.
