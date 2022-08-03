How gas prices have changed in every state in 2022

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline broke records repeatedly during the first two weeks of May, according to the American Automobile Association. But they're now coming down.

 Canva

Gas prices keep falling in the Emporia area. The question now is how long that will last.

AAA reported Wednesday that the average price of regular unleaded has dropped to $3.81 a gallon in Lyon County. The price has dipped 18 cents in the last nine days and 85 cents in the last 30 days.

