A federal agency will hold an online forum on safety at the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant later this month.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Wednesday that its staff will discuss safety at 12 western U.S. plans on Tuesday, May 17, using the Microsoft Teams app.
Wolf Creek and the other plants “all operated safely during 2021,” an NRC statement said. Resident inspectors based in the Coffey County area will take part in the discussion, which will include questions.
“The NRC is not actively soliciting comments towards regulatory decisions at this meeting,” an online notice said.
People can listen to the “information meeting” by phone by calling 301-576-2978, then entering the passcode 441 054 054#.
The meeting will be recorded and posted later on the commission's website.
