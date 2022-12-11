As the housing market heads down the home stretch of 2022, Emporia real estate agents see hopeful signs of calm.
“The ridiculousness of the market is over,” said Jeff Williams, owner of the newly-renamed RE/MAX Ek Real Estate.
“It’s taking a breather,” added RE/MAX Ek broker Aaron Sewell.
Williams described 2022 as a good year for sales. But he spoke before November’s sales report came out — a month with a big falloff from last year.
The Sunflower Association of Realtors reported Friday that 29 homes were sold in the Emporia area last month, down from 50 in November 2021.
With one month to go, 446 homes have been sold in the area this year. That’s down by 50 from last year, or 10.1%.
To Williams, it’s still a seller’s market. He said a rush of offers sometimes can happen, but not like last January.
“You were getting multiple offers within an hour of putting it on the market. People were buying with no inspections and as-is,” Williams said last week. “Houses are still selling and we don’t have enough houses. We’re still very low on inventory.”
The typical Emporia home has spent 22 days on the market this year.
The median sales price for a home through the end of November is $143,750, up 4.2% from last year. But interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve during the year have made purchases more challenging.
As of Sunday, Realtor.com showed the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage in Emporia was 6.28%. That can change from day to day, and this week’s Fed meeting will be watched closely.
Williams cited the National Association of Realtors, which considers a “healthy” housing market to be one with interest rates between 5-8%. He noted some projections call for rates to again be lower by the end of 2023.
“I don’t know if they’ll ever be 3%,” Williams said. “It’s great if you’re a buyer. I get that. But it’s not healthy for the market. It’s not a good thing.”
Sewell, who is the Sunflower Association of Realtors’ 2023 President, believes the spike in interest rates has made some potential buyers cautious.
“I think it’s going to keep values stable,” he said this past week. “Stuff is still going to sell. It might take a few more days.”
Williams said the Emporia needs good listings in all price ranges. The November report showed homes selling for as little as $14,000 and as high as $747,440.
“We desperately need to figure out how to get developers to build,” Williams said. “We’re still behind on houses, and we will be.”
Several housing developments are in the works. The Emporia City Commission approved industrial revenue bonds for one of them this past week: loft duplexes in the area of 11th Avenue and Mechanic Street.
There’s also the “Mahtropolis” project planned at Whittier Place and the Kretsinger Addition near Soden’s Grove Park. Sewell is confident that construction on something will begin in the coming year.
“Everyone has a vested interest to get one, if not multiple, projects off the ground in the next 6-12 months,” Sewell said.
Supply chain issues delayed some commercial development this year, such as the travel plaza on Graphic Arts Road and the Marshalls store at Emporia Pavilions. It’s also prevented Williams from reopening some renovated Emporia apartments.
“We’re waiting on appliances and windows,” Williams said. “We’re still waiting on some of the supplies.”
But Williams noted another factor: a lack of construction workers.
The October unemployment rate in Lyon County was 2.4%, or 415 workers looking for jobs. November numbers should be released later this week.
“All the builders and all the subcontractors need help,” Williams said. “If there are more buyers, there aren’t more houses. So we’re going to fall back into that trap... We need everything.”
