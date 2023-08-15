The 2023 season of programs at Red Rocks State Historic Site continued this week with special presentation highlighting the initiatives that have shaped Emporia’s downtown economic vitality over the years.
“Boosting Emporia Then and Now” featured a presentation from Emporia Main Street director Casey Woods and volunteers Sally Sanchez and Julie Johnson. Local historian and William Allen White Community Partnership board member Roger Heineken also provided a history of Emporia’s boosterism.
Heineken said Emporia’s success was dependent on the vision and perseverance of the men behind the Emporia Town Company, who settled the townsite in 1857. Later, boosters like Gazette publisher William Allen White would prove to be leaders in revitalizing Emporia’s economy following the Panic of 1893.
Four years after the Panic, White and other business leaders formed the Businessman’s Association to address ways to counteract the affects of the depression.
“They settled on a street fair,” Heineken said. The first street fair would be held in Sept. 1898, with the association booking Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show as the headline attraction. “The newspaper account that followed that event said that when Emporia’s population was 7,500, 15,000 saw the afternoon matinee and another 10,000 the evening performance. Now, imagine Emporia [today].”
The following year, they brought what is believed to be the first automobile west of the Mississippi to be viewed in the city. Emporia’s first automobile purchase didn’t occur until 1906.
“What I think is cool is they were celebrating the closing of the West in 1898 with the Wild West show and they brought in the automobile, new technology, for the industrial era and the new century that would be right around the corner,” Heineken said.
The street fairs continued for at least another 20 years, though Heineken said he was not exactly sure of the time frame.
But new challenges would face the Emporia economy in the decades to follow, including World War I, the Great Depression, and World War II.
Johnson, who formerly served on the Main Street Board of Directors, said efforts were made in the 1950s to revitalize the economy. The Committee of 1950 brought businesses like Didde-Glaser, Iowa Beef Processing, Pepsi, Dolly Madison, Detroit Diesel, Modine, Safeway Pet, and Glendo through the 1950s - 70s.
“Some of those businesses are still here, many of them are not,” Johnson said. “I think that points out to the fact that for a community to remain viable it has to adapt to a changing economy, and Emporia Main Street, in my opinion, has shown great ability to do that.”
For more than three decades, Emporia Main Street has been at the forefront of efforts to invigorate the historic downtown area. Through strong leadership from dedicated staff, board members, and countless volunteers, the program has garnered national recognition for its innovative approaches, marketing strategies, and support for entrepreneurs, business owners, and developers. Emporia Main Street has become a model for other communities across America, inspiring them with its successful programs.
Main Street’s beginnings started in 1990 when a group of 12 downtown merchants met to re-establish and rename what was then known as the Downtown Merchants Association. They also wanted to establish a “self-help program” according to a July 2, 1990 article in The Emporia Gazette. Members of the group later met with the Kansas Main Street program for guidance.
Today Main Street is a busy organization run by three paid employees and one student intern, that has reinvested more than $140 million into the local economy since 1991. It estimates having a $3 million impact per year on the local community, and logs an impressive 3,000-plus volunteer hours each year.
Woods, who has been involved with Emporia Main Street in some capacity for more than 25 years, said Main Street uses a four point approach to economic development, including design, promotion, business enhancement and organization.
He said he was working to better the Emporia community so that his daughter had a community she was proud of, too.
“It’s a lot of hours and it’s a lot of work, but it’s really satisfying seeing the faces of the people that are locals that continue to invest in the community and make a difference. That’s what keeps me going,” he said. “And I want to make sure that [my daughter] has a community she can be proud of, and she can grow up in, and if she chooses to, she can stay here and make a difference for another generation.”
Sanchez said she also works for the betterment of the community, as well as to help uplift the local Hispanic community and to help them be more involved. She said making sure they have a voice has led to more membership in organizations like Emporia Main Street. She said Emporia has changed a lot since she moved to the area in 1974, including the growth of the Hispanic population itself.
“Main Street has come a long ways with the Hispanic community and so the membership has grown as well,” she said.
Looking ahead, “The Gazette Building Redevelopment Project” will be the next highlight on Sunday, Aug. 27, offering insights into the transformation of the historic Emporia Gazette building.
The 18th season of the William Allen White Community Partnership programs is dedicated to the memory and generosity of Barbara White Walker, the late granddaughter of William Allen White. The community partnership works in tandem with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, the iconic home of the William Allen White family.
The site offers free tours in 2023 from Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
