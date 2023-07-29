The Madison community has watched with anticipation as another downtown building has undergone a remarkable transformation.
Jason and Amy McClelland, along with Madison native Andy Massoth, dove in headfirst to try to revitalize downtown Madison with the recent opening of Harry C’s a few months ago. In that short amount of time, Harry C’s has brought people to town from area communities to dine and enjoy the nostalgic atmosphere.
And in just a few short weeks, the area will have yet another new dining option right here in Madison: The Boomtown Cafe.
Because the oil field industry played such a big part in Madison’s history and the importance it still has to many families today, they wanted their second establishment to continue their theme of bringing Madison’s history to the forefront. Massoth knew when Jason and Amy were leading the charge to revitalize Madison, that he wanted to be a part of it. He credits the McClellands for helping him secure the building and for making the project happen.
Amy McClelland was instrumental in digging up a lot of Madison history for both of the restaurants. In her search, she found that the first major oil strike was the Gladys Belle No. 1 oil well just north of town on property owned by the Harlans. Gladys Belle Oil Company drilled the well in 1921 which helped turn Madison into a boomtown during that time, thus how they came up with the name for the café.
They have turned the old Pope Drug building into a cozy setting that feels a little rustic and highlights many old signs featuring some from Madison’s earlier years. You will also see old photos of oil field leases from the Madison area from many years ago featured on the wall.
Andy’s brother, Scott, led the building remodel and he and his team did an incredible job bringing their vision to reality. Megan Dickinson is general manager for both entities and has “been the glue that has held the project together” according to Massoth.
He also gives credit to Cliff Kenney who agreed to move to Madison from Des Moines to be the chef. Nick Douglas and Kathleen Gill from Iowa who have partnered with Andy on other restaurants are also investors and have been very helpful with food development and administrative issues as well.
When asked how it feels to get back to his roots, Massoth summarizes it perfectly.
“I had a great childhood growing up in Madison. I’d love to see Madison become the town it once was and give the children the same kind of childhood I had,” Massoth said.
He would go on to say, “I’m excited to be a part of a movement that revitalizes the town and inspires people to make Madison a town everyone can be proud of.”
Boomtown Café will offer a full bar with multiple TV’s scattered throughout to catch a game while you dine in. They will also offer a wide array of options on their menu for dinner and lunch with to-go orders also available.
While Boomtown Café and Harry C’s have the same ownership, their menus will be different. Boomtown’s menu is a collection of popular menu items from the Des Moines area restaurants Massoth owns, featuring delightful entrees, sides and desserts, where Harry C’s is primarily only serving appetizer-share plates.
Massoth believes that it will offer a unique dining experience to be able to enjoy both places when you make the trip to Madison.
“If there is a wait at Boomtown Café, you can leave us your cell phone number and head on over to Harry C’s to have a drink or an appetizer and we will buzz you when your table is ready,” said Massoth.
Their lunch menu features appetizers such as popcorn chicken or pot roast poutine which is crispy french fries topped with pot roast and cheese curds and smothered in brown gravy.
The lunch menu will also offer a variety of sandwiches such as Shrimp Po’boy, Honey Sriracha Chicken, Chicken Fred Chicken, Philly Cheesesteak, Cheeseburgers or a Peppadew Burger which is a beef patty topped with a blend of diced sweet and spicy peppadew peppers, grilled onions and cream cheese served on a sesame seed bun.
For lunch, the entrees offered are boneless fried chicken dinner, fish tacos, grilled chicken salad or a Hot Chicken Sundae which is two fried boneless chicken strips served on mashed potatoes on garlic toast smothered with country gravy.
But it only gets better from there. The dinner menu offers an even wider variety of dishes sure to leave you wanting more.
For appetizers you can snack on Crab Rangoon Rolls, Armadillo Eggs, Hot Shrimp, Fried Mushrooms & Pickles, popcorn chicken and more.
The entrees will be Chicken Gladys Belle which will be the house feature dedicated to the Gladys Belle No. 1. This dish is boneless chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried and then placed on a bed of rice topped with sauteed shrimp and mushrooms smothered in an etouffee cream sauce and served with a sauteed vegetable medley.
You can also feast on fried chicken strip dinner, Steak De Burgo which is a dish created 75 years ago by Italian immigrants in Des Moines, Iowa. It features two four-ounce beef tenderloin filets seared and simmered in garlic and butter served with Yukon golds and garlic bread.
Surf & Turf Steak, Shrimp Creole, Chicken Fettucine Alfredeaux, Shrimp Fettucine Alfredeaux, Seared Salmon, Fish & Chips, Chicken Fried Steak, Red Curry Shrimp and Fried Jumbo Shrimp finish off the entrees. Sandwiches will also be on the dinner menu as well.
Boomtown Café has a preliminary opening date of Aug. 17, but will make a final announcement as time gets closer as there are a few things that could alter that date.
Hours will be:
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4:30 - 9 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4:30 - 10 p.m. Friday
11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday
For now, Boomtown Cafe will be closed Sunday with a possibility for openings with limited menu items.
