Local realtor Jamie Sauder will join incumbents Danny Giefer and Susan Brinkman on the Emporia City Commission next year. Sauder takes the seat left vacant by outgoing commissioner Jon Geitz, who did not seek reelection.
Giefer earned a third term on the commission with 2,005 votes, Brinkman picked up 1,588 votes and Sauder earned 1,435 votes. Challengers Travis Hitt, Jermy Hinkle and William Garner earned 1,156, 1,130 and 519 votes respectively.
"I've been on the commission for two terms and this will be my third, so to see the election results serves as a 'thank you' note from the voters," Giefer said. "I'm looking forward to continuing on for the next four years. We've got a lot of work to do."
With Emporia's new city manager, Trey Cocking, starting Dec. 7, Giefer said he's looking forward to "putting him in the best position" to be successful. That means making sure Cocking has all the information he needs as he takes the reins from Mark McAnarney.
"We have a great city manager coming up, but it's going to hard to fill this role; Mark is one of a kind," he said.
Giefer said the city is also faces a number of challenges heading into the new year, including housing issues and infrastructure needs. There is also a lot of exciting progress, he said, such as the ongoing construction at the Emporia Pavilions and the Fanestil expansion project.
"We've got several other industries that are looking to expand ... there's a lot of good things happening in Emporia right now," Giefer said.
Brinkman said she was "overwhelmed and humbled" by the results of the election and the overall support from the community. She said she was looking forward to taking a balanced approach to the important issues facing the city.
"I can't say that there's one thing that's any bigger than the other," she said. "We have to take a balanced approach."
Brinkman said she would like to see the commission discuss the city's employee wage scales prior to the next budget season and find ways to make wages more competitive with other communities.
"We need to have that conversation before we're in the middle of the budget cycle, so we're planning ahead rather than catching up," she said.
As the freshman commissioner, Sauder said he is looking forward to tackling some of those issues head-on. When it comes to housing issues, he said it would take a multifaceted approach to be successful.
"We've got to have a short-term plan, we've got to kind of have a bit midrange plan and we've got to have a long-term plan so that we can solidify our housing and our housing stock for the long haul," he said. "The first thing we have to all agree on is that it is a challenge."
With less than 40 homes on the market, Sauder said the housing market has a direct impact on the workforce and the city's ability to attract new growth in population and business.
"One of the ways that we can quickly differentiate ourselves from other communities that are trying to recruit the same people in the same businesses of their town is to have an affordable and quality housing," he said.
Sauder said he's looking forward to working with Cocking, and congratulated McAnarney for his many years of service to Emporia.
"I can't thank Mark enough for everything he's done for our community and the countless and thankless hours he's spent building out community," he said, adding that he was excited to get a fresh perspective with Cocking.
Sauder also took a moment to thank the voters for coming out to the polls.
"Speaking for myself, I'm very pleased and I'm very excited to get to work for the community that I love more than words," he said. "I'm truly excited to serve."
