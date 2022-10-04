The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year.
Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.