Name: Jamie Sauder
Age: 43
Occupation: Real Estate Broker/Developer
Why are you running for Emporia City Commission?
Emporia is the town I grew up in and love. It’s where my wife and I have chosen to raise our family. People being willing to take on leadership positions is important to the success of our community. I see running for the commission as an opportunity to step up and give back to the community by utilizing my time and talent to help chart a new course for our town.
What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that would benefit your time on city commission should you be elected?
My time in the real estate industry and involvement with local boards such as Emporia Enterprises, the RDA and the planning commission have taught me a considerable amount about how a city functions. I know that I will lean heavily on that experience in the role of commissioner. I have never been scared of taking on tough jobs. I think my willingness to work hard and problem solve will serve me well on the commission.
What are the most important issues facing the city of Emporia?
Housing, housing and housing and in that order. We have many challenges in our community, such as attracting a strong workforce, increasing enrollment at our post-secondary institutions and others. And at the core of nearly all of our challenges is housing. It is of paramount importance to have a strong inventory of homes that are affordable and to keep our values of existing real estate in check. For Emporia to be a desirable place for people to want to live and work, we have to have a housing stock that couples quality with affordability. Addressing the crisis will take a multi-faceted approach that will take time and resources. In the absence of private developers, the city will have to step in and help. We have gotten a lot accomplished recently in the way of policy, but it is going to take more resources from the city make a dent.
Involvement is another issue. Our national politics are polarizing at best. But what happens at City Hall has a much greater impact on our day to day lives than nearly anything that goes on in DC. I would like to see more people paying attention to what happens with our local boards and committees than national media outlets. Being informed on a local level will lead to a better understanding of state politics, which in turn will lead to a better understanding of national politics and how each level effects the other. I want more people reading the Gazette and tuning into KVOE and less national news.
What are your budget priorities for the city should you be elected?
I want to make sure that every dollar the city spends is spent with purpose and with a tangible goal in mind. I think recent city purchases demonstrate that there is plenty of money to run the city, but perhaps isn’t being spent in the most appropriate places.
What goals do you have for the future of the city of Emporia?
I would like our area to have a goal to grow our population/tax base between now and the next census. An increase of 250, minimum. I think if we function with the intent of attracting new people to live and work here it will enrich the lives of those already here and spread the tax burden out among more people. I think the end result of population growth of a town our size is a community that more people want to be a part of, thus the increase. I would also like to see our town get back to its roots of innovation and entrepreneurship. We have so many great assets to build on; cycling, disc golf, ESU, FHTC, USD 253, local industries, etc. We need to continue to support those assets and find ways to help them better succeed and grow. The end result of that is a community of people who look out and care for one another and a town that more people want to be a part of.
