Things are already coming together inside of downtown Emporia’s newest business.
Trox Gallery and Gifts Owner Kaila Mock could not be more excited. A grand opening of March 6 was announced Saturday.
Located at 729 Commercial St., Trox Gallery and Gifts is the first incubated business to be hosted in Emporia Main Street’s Incubator Space. Although Trox Gallery is an idea she has been developing for quite some time, Mock said she is not sure she would have been able to take the leap without the supports Main Street was providing.
“I don’t know that I would have done this at all if it wasn’t for the incubator space,” Mock said. “That was really a big factor in me pulling the trigger on this.”
And she didn’t do it blindly.
Mock took advantage of Main Street’s Start Your Own Business course, offered through Flint Hills Technical College last year. It was during that time that Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods approached her with an application for Incubator Space and urged her to apply.
“It’s like a big, built-in support system,” Mock said. “I had taken the Start Your Own Business class that they offer through Flint Hills Technical College, because even if I weren’t going to do Trox Gallery, that’s just good information to have. That was right around when Main Street was ready to start accepting applications for the space.”
Mock said she spent more than a month on her application, fine-tuning her business plan. She turned it in by Nov. 1, 2019 and waited.
When she found out her business was chosen for the space, Mock said it was a feeling of excitement and nerves.
Mock, who spent nearly six years as the gallery manager and education coordinator for the Emporia Arts Center and founded Emporia First Fridays with Joel Smith three years ago, envisions Trox Gallery as a space to help emerging artists gain valuable experience through professional development opportunities. Between her education at Emporia State University, her varied experiences at the arts center, and completing Main Street’s Start Your Own Business course, Mock said she knows she has the skills to help other artists flourish.
Trox will also feature a website where Mock will assist artists in marketing themselves online, teaching them how to photograph their art in order to appeal to potential buyers. The pieces will be available for sale through Trox’s website, with the money going back to the artist on a consignment basis.
Mock is also starting an art leasing program for local businesses that want to support local artists but are not able to be a part of Emporia First Fridays due to locations in the community.
“They’re not downtown — like the Flint Hills Community Health Center — they really want to take down the art they have had forever and showcase the local arts,” Mock said. “The person who leases the art would have an opportunity to buy the art or have the opportunity to swap it out after six months. It’s just another way to get local artists some more visibility out in the community.”
What is incubation?
Woods said the Incubator Space is a concept Main Street had been researching using data from other communities, looking at what was working and what was not. Variables such as business visibility and proximity to other entrepreneurs important elements for success, he said. That’s why housing the incubated businesses downtown in the Main Street office was the way to go.
“Entrepreneurs create something that we call ‘entrepreneurial friction,’” Woods said. “As entrepreneurs are talking to other entrepreneurs, they can share ideas, they can share resources, they can share events and activities. They all kind of buoy each other, so the more entrepreneurs you have packed into a location, the better off everybody is.”
The space is designed as a temporary location for new businesses as they start out. They receive a number of supports, including free rent that increases incrementally, High Speed Fiber internet connections and Voice over IP Phones from ValuNet and a variety of professional support services.
Woods said the only key to a successful incubation is the incremental approach to rental space.
“It’s extremely important because a lot of entrepreneurs, there’s a shock to their system when they walk into a place and they are paying first month’s and last month’s rent and they’re not going to be open for a while so they’re not making any income,” he said. “Then, they have to figure all of this out on a shoestring budget. If you can relax some of that from the start, you’ll have a solid, long-term tenant. Or, in our case, we’re creating a solid, long-term tenant for someone else, whether it’s renting or purchasing a building.”
There were two applications for the space for this first round, Woods said. Ultimately, Mock’s plan was chosen by a committee after three rounds of discussions.
“One of the major considerations is, she has impacted so many artists,” Woods said. “Giving artists better conduits, both online and in store and being able to use other businesses as galleries, means you’re not just impacting one business. You’re impacting the producers’ artwork throughout the region.”
Through Mock’s work with Emporia First Friday, Woods said she has made an even greater impact. Mock has been approached by people around the Midwest asking for assistance in building a similar program in their communities.
“It makes Emporia an art hub, where if you want to figure out where you want to do some of these things, you come to Emporia, Kansas,” Woods said. “Then, we become the place in the region for art producers. That’s important to draw people in.”
Woods said the incubation term is 18 months, but Mock won’t be penalized if she feels ready to jump off on her own early. In fact, Main Street will encourage her to do so.
When that happens, Woods said applications for the next round of incubators will open. Information about that and the Start Your Own Business class is available at www.emporiamainstreet.com.
For now, Mock is getting things ready at Trox.
The gallery is set to open March 6, and although Mock is nervous about this next step, she’s also excited to continue building the arts community in Emporia.
“I want to elevate the arts in Emporia any way that I can,” Mock said. “I feel that everything I’ve done in the last 10 years has led me to this point. I worked in the gallery at ESU and I learned a lot from Roberta Eichenberg. There was a transition in executive directors at the arts center and in that gap time I was helping with a lot of the bookkeeping. There’s just all of these little pieces that I’ve taken from First Friday and the arts center and ESU, and it’s all coming together. It’s exciting, and I’m ready.”
