BURLINGTON — Some workers were moved to different parts of the Wolf Creek power plant Thursday. But the operators said there's no problem with the plant itself.
“There's no outage or power plant issue,” Evergy spokesperson Justin Daily said.
Instead, he explained, power lines to some of the administrative buildings stopped working Wednesday.
“There was an issue with one of those that caused a limited loss of power,” Daily said. That meant no air conditioning or computer service.
Workers were given the option of moving to other buildings at the complex or working from home. Daily noted many employees have worked remotely since the coronavirus pandemic developed in 2020.
“They're still troubleshooting and restoring that line,” Daily added. He estimated the number of employees affected was “minimal.”
Evergy's online outage map showed fewer than five customers in the Burlington area were without service for a short time Thursday afternoon. More than 1,300 customers were in the dark in the Topeka area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.