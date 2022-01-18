If prices seem to be jumping for everything these days, consider the price of a box.
“Styrofoam is crazy,” Karen Baker said Monday. “Any to-go containers or cups... they’re probably up 50%.”
Baker goes through a lot of boxes and cups, as owner of the Cowboy Cafe on Albert Street. Then there’s the food.
“I went to the grocery store the other day to get a quart jar of Miracle Whip,” Julie Buckridge said. “Seven dollars!.... I was flabbergasted.”
Buckridge only handles food stains in her line of work, at Spic’n Span Cleaners, located at 317 W. Sixth Ave. But inflation has struck there, too.
“We had a price raise in November,” Buckridge said. It wasn’t much, she noted, at 5%. “It was not all that bad, yet not unexpected.”
Buckridge didn’t personally increase the price. She explained Spic’n Span is a drop point for Scotch Cleaners in Topeka, which handles pricing and supplies.
“January of 2018, I want to say, was the last price raise we had,” Buckridge said.
Consumer prices in December were up 7% from a year ago, a level not seen since Ronald Reagan was president in the 1980s. In 2020, the consumer price index was up 1.4%.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks price trends by region, as well as nationally. In the Midwest Region, which includes Kansas, the December numbers were enough to discourage many shoppers. For instance:
• Eggs: up 32%
• Spaghetti and macaroni: up 13.2%
• Ground roast coffee: up 10.3%
• Ground beef by the pound: up 23.7%
Baker traces the price trend at her restaurant to when the coronavirus arrived nearly two years ago. She says inflation is a problem “across the board” in the food service industry when it comes to meat.
“Before COVID started, I was paying $1.80 a pound for hamburger,” Baker said. “Now it’s $2.80.”
Buckridge has spotted that trend on her grocery trips, too.
“People are going to become vegetarians if they aren’t careful,” she said.
Want an appetizer instead? Baker said many of them are unavailable right now.
Baker is trying to cut corners where she can to avoid passing her inflation on to diners.
“I raised my prices a little bit last year, when I reopened,” Baker said. “But if you get too high, you don’t have any customers.”
Buckridge’s business has been hit by the pandemic in a different way. People are less likely to visit the cleaners if they’re working from home.
“They don’t wear dress clothes much anymore,” she said.
While things have improved recently, Buckridge said, “this time last year, I wouldn’t have given you 10 cents for my business.”
At least she’s still in business. And like many of us, she’s adjusting to higher-priced times by looking for lower-priced spreads.
“I told my husband: no more sandwiches for you,” Buckridge joked.
